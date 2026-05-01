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Man Held For Allegedly Killing Wife In Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 01, 2026 11:23 IST

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A man in Kerala has been arrested for the alleged murder of his wife in front of their child, sparking a police investigation into the tragic incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man in Ponnani, Kerala, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife.
  • The accused, Mohammad, allegedly strangled his wife, Fathima, in front of their infant child.
  • Mohammad allegedly dumped Fathima's body near the Ponnani harbour after a dispute.
  • Police tracked Mohammad down near Parappanangadi, where he was allegedly planning to die by suicide.

A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in front of their eight-month-old child at Ponnani here, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Mohammad, allegedly killed his wife, Fathima (22) and dumped her body near the Ponnani harbour area on Wednesday.

 

According to the police, Mohammad and Fathima had gone to the harbour area along with their child.

Details of the Alleged Crime

Following a dispute, Mohammad allegedly strangled Fathima to death in the presence of the infant.

Police said he remained at the spot for nearly an hour before dumping the body near the beachside close to the harbour and returning home.

After handing over the child to his mother, Mohammad left the house, police said.

Investigation and Arrest

Local residents later found the body and alerted the police.

Officials at Ponnani police station said the deceased was identified quickly as both she and her husband were natives of Ponnani.

When police learned that Mohammad had fled his residence, they launched a search and tracked him down near Parappanangadi.

Police said he was allegedly planning to die by suicide by jumping in front of a train.

Confession and Judicial Custody

During interrogation, Mohammad confessed to the crime, police said, adding that he had allegedly suspected Fathima of having another relationship.

After his arrest was recorded, Mohammad was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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