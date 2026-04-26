Kerala Man Arrested After Stabbing Wife To Death

In a tragic incident in Kerala, a man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death following a domestic dispute, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points A 33-year-old woman, Alma, was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband, Vishnunath, in Neyyattinkara, Kerala.

The incident occurred after a quarrel between the couple at their residence.

Vishnunath, a tuition teacher, reportedly informed neighbours and relatives about the stabbing.

Police have arrested Vishnunath and registered a murder case, with investigations underway to determine the motive.

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband at Neyyattinkara here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Alma, who was allegedly killed by her husband Vishnunath at their house in Vlathankara near Neyyattinkara, police said.

Details of the Incident

According to officials, the man attacked his wife after a quarrel broke out between the couple.

In a fit of rage, Vishnunath allegedly stabbed Alma, who later died.

Investigation and Arrest

Police said Vishnunath, a tuition teacher, informed neighbours and relatives about the incident.

They later alerted the police, who reached the house and found Alma dead.

Police soon took Vishnunath into custody and launched a probe.

Aftermath and Legal Proceedings

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital after the inquest proceedings.

Officials said a murder case has been registered against the accused.

Police said Vishnunath is being interrogated to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

The couple had married around 10 years ago and had no children.

The body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem, police added.