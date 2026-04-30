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Home  » News » Man Held For Allegedly Strangling Wife In Kerala

Man Held For Allegedly Strangling Wife In Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 30, 2026 16:06 IST

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A man in Kerala has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, with police investigating a possible motive of infidelity in this tragic case of domestic violence.

Key Points

  • A man in Thrissur, Kerala, has been arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death.
  • The victim, Unnimaya, was attacked while preparing to leave for work.
  • Police suspect the husband, Sivaprasad, believed his wife was having an affair.
  • A murder case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the motive.

Police on Thursday said they had arrested a man for allegedly strangling his wife to death here.

The deceased was identified as Unnimaya (30), a native of Vattamavu in Avinissery.

 

Her husband, Sivaprasad, who had left the house soon after the incident in the morning, was arrested later.

Details of the Incident

Officials at the Nedupuzha police station said Unnimaya, who worked at a private firm, was getting ready to leave for work in a room on the upper floor of their house when Sivaprasad allegedly attacked and strangled her.

Hearing the commotion, Sivaprasad's mother alerted neighbours, but he allegedly did not allow them to enter the house.

After he left, neighbours entered the room and rushed Unnimaya to a hospital, where she was declared dead, police said.

Investigation and Suspected Motive

Police later traced Sivaprasad to a location near the house and took him into custody.

According to the police, Sivaprasad and Unnimaya were in a relationship before marrying about 10 years ago and had a child.

Police suspect Sivaprasad believed Unnimaya was in another relationship.

He is being questioned to determine the motive, officials said.

Legal Proceedings

A case of murder has been registered, and an investigation is underway. The body was handed over to her relatives after the post-mortem.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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