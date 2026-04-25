Kerala Man Held For Allegedly Killing His Mother

A 30-year-old man in Kerala has been arrested for allegedly murdering his mother, surrendering to police after the shocking incident.

Key Points A 30-year-old man in Kannur, Kerala, allegedly murdered his mother at their home.

The accused, Christy, surrendered to the Kelakom police station after the incident.

According to the FIR, Christy stabbed his mother in the neck with a knife.

The alleged motive was hearing people speak ill of the woman.

Police have registered a case of murder and are investigating the incident.

A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his mother at their home near here and surrendered before police, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Geethamma (53), wife of Thankachan, of Kanichar near Peravoor.

Her son, Christy, surrendered at the Kelakom police station following the incident on Friday night, police said.

Details of the Alleged Murder

According to the FIR, Christy stabbed Geethamma in her neck with a knife at the bedroom of their house between 8 pm and 9 pm on Friday.

The FIR stated that he allegedly committed the crime after hearing people in the locality speaking ill of the woman.

Investigation and Background

Police said Christy had studied at a college in Bengaluru but returned home without completing the course.

Geethamma ran a beauty parlour and was an active BJP Mahila Morcha worker.

The incident occurred when Thankachan was away from the home.

After allegedly attacking his mother, Christy called a friend and rode on a motorcycle to the police station, where he informed officers about the incident, officials said.

Police then reached the house and shifted Geethamma to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

While relatives alleged that Christy abused drugs, police said further investigation is needed to verify the claim.

Kelakom police have registered a case of murder.