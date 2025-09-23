HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Husband stabs woman to death in front of daughter in Bengaluru

Husband stabs woman to death in front of daughter in Bengaluru

September 23, 2025 11:28 IST

A 32-year-old woman has been stabbed to death by her husband in front of her teenage daughter at a bus stand here, police said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Courtesy, Pixabay

The couple got married only three months ago and this is second marriage for both of them, a police officer said, citing preliminary investigation.

The incident occurred in full public view at the Sunkadakatte bus stand in Bengaluru on Monday morning, they said.

 

The bystanders tried to stop Lohitashwa (35), but he brandished the knife at them and fled the spot after allegedly stabbing Rekha multiple times in her chest and stomach, the police said.

She succumbed to injuries on the spot, and her daughter is the witness to the crime, they added.

Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that the couple had married just three months ago. This was a second marriage for both of them. While Rekha worked at a call centre, Lohitashwa worked as a cab driver. They met through mutual friends and after a year and a half of courtship, they got married.

Marital discord is suspected to be the motive behind the offence, he said.

The couple were staying at a rented house near Sunkadakatte, and her elder daughter from the first marriage lived with them while her younger daughter stayed with Rekha's parents.

The couple quarreled frequently since their marriage, and on the day of the incident too, they had a heated argument following which Rekha along with her 13-year-old daughter left for the bus stand. He rushed to the spot and started quarreling. When her daughter intervened, he took out a knife and stabbed her to death, the officer said.

A murder case has been registered at the Kamakshipalya police station, the police said, adding that efforts are being taken to nab the suspect, who is at large.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss
