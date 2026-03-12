Jaipur Man Surrenders After Allegedly Killing Wife and Daughter

A man in Jaipur, India, has been arrested after allegedly murdering his wife and daughter, with police investigating whether financial struggles led to the tragic double killing.

A man allegedly killed his wife and eight-year-old daughter in a village here on Thursday, with police suspecting that he was under financial distress.

According to officials, the accused, Sukhjeet, surrendered at a police station after the incident.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dudu Deepak Khandelwal, the accused, attacked his wife, Saroj Devi (35), with a sword and then strangled his daughter, Vanshika, in Bichoon village around 1 am. Both died on the spot, he said.

After killing them, he left the house and surrendered at the Mokhampura police station, telling police that he killed his wife and daughter.

Police took the bodies into custody and kept them at the mortuary of the Dudu sub-district hospital for postmortem.

A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team collected important evidence from the scene.

Investigation Details

Preliminary investigation suggests that financial distress could be the reason behind the killings, police said. The accused was a daily wager and lived with his family.