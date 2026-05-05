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Man Held For Allegedly Killing Wife In Haryana

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 17:18 IST

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A man in Haryana has been arrested for the alleged murder of his wife after a domestic dispute, highlighting the tragic consequences of family conflicts.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man in Haryana has been arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death.
  • The incident occurred following a domestic dispute at their rented accommodation.
  • The accused allegedly wandered for two days with his minor sons after the crime.
  • Police apprehended the accused before he could allegedly commit suicide with his children.
  • The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a forensic team is investigating.

Police arrested a man here for allegedly strangling his wife to death with her scarf following a domestic dispute, police said on Tuesday.

Details of the Alleged Murder

The accused Santosh Kumar allegedly killed his wife, Neelam, at their rented accommodation in Shadipur village in Haryana on Sunday night, an investigating officer said.

 

After committing the crime, Kumar wandered for nearly two days with his two minor sons, aged around six and four, and allegedly planned to commit suicide along with them, police said.

Police Investigation and Arrest

Acting on a tip-off, a police team traced and apprehended the accused before he could carry out his plan.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a forensic team has collected evidence from the scene, the officer said.

Further Investigation Underway

The deceased was a native of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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