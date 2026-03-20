Haryana Man Sentenced to Life for Strangling Wife Over Tea Dispute

A Haryana man has been sentenced to life in prison for the shocking murder of his wife, whom he strangled after she refused to make him tea, highlighting the tragic consequences of domestic disputes.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Faridabad man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for strangling his wife with an immersion heater wire.

The murder occurred after the wife refused to make tea for her husband, leading to a heated argument.

The victim's father filed a complaint detailing years of alleged abuse and harassment by the husband.

The court heard testimony from 25 witnesses and reviewed 15 pieces of documentary evidence before convicting the man.

The accused confessed to strangling his wife in a fit of rage after she told him to make his own tea.

A court in Faridabad has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife, police said on Thursday.

Additional Sessions Judge Surendra Kumar has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict, they added.

The convict killed his wife in April 2022 by strangulating her with the wire of an immersion heater as he was irked by the latter's refusal to make tea for him, police said.

According to Deputy District Attorney Mahesh Chhabari, the case was registered at the Khedi Pul police station on April 3, 2022, based on a complaint from Indrapal Singh, a resident of Bharat Colony.

Singh had got his daughter Sunita married to Surendra, a resident of Shriram Residency, Sector 86, 17 years ago. Things went well for a few days after the marriage, but then Surendra allegedly started beating up and harassing Sunita under the influence of alcohol. Singh and his family tried to reason with Surendra but the situation remained unchanged, according to the complainant.

Sunita had returned to her parents' house a month before the tragic incident.

On April 1, 2022, Surendra apologised to her and took her back with him. The very next day, the woman's family could not contact her over the phone. Subsequently, Singh went to the couple's Shriram Residency house and found his daughter dead in a rooftop bathroom. There were marks on her neck and Surendra was not present at the spot, the complaint had said.

Based on Singh's complaint, police registered a murder case against Surendra. He was arrested on April 4, 2022. During interrogation, he revealed that he had an argument with Sunita over making tea. He had asked her to make tea, but she went to the bathroom to take a bath, telling him to make it himself. This had enraged the convict, who followed her into the bathroom, where he first slapped Sunita and then strangled her to death with the wire of a water heater and fled, police said.

Legal Proceedings and Outcome

According to Senior Legal Aid Counsel Ravinder Gupta, a total of 25 witnesses appeared in the trial and 15 pieces of documentary evidence were presented before the court, which finally convicted the man and sentenced him to life imprisonment on Wednesday.