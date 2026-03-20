HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Haryana Man Sentenced to Life for Strangling Wife Over Tea Dispute

Haryana Man Sentenced to Life for Strangling Wife Over Tea Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 20, 2026 00:51 IST

x

A Haryana man has been sentenced to life in prison for the shocking murder of his wife, whom he strangled after she refused to make him tea, highlighting the tragic consequences of domestic disputes.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Faridabad man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for strangling his wife with an immersion heater wire.
  • The murder occurred after the wife refused to make tea for her husband, leading to a heated argument.
  • The victim's father filed a complaint detailing years of alleged abuse and harassment by the husband.
  • The court heard testimony from 25 witnesses and reviewed 15 pieces of documentary evidence before convicting the man.
  • The accused confessed to strangling his wife in a fit of rage after she told him to make his own tea.

A court in Faridabad has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife, police said on Thursday.

Additional Sessions Judge Surendra Kumar has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict, they added.

 

The convict killed his wife in April 2022 by strangulating her with the wire of an immersion heater as he was irked by the latter's refusal to make tea for him, police said.

According to Deputy District Attorney Mahesh Chhabari, the case was registered at the Khedi Pul police station on April 3, 2022, based on a complaint from Indrapal Singh, a resident of Bharat Colony.

Singh had got his daughter Sunita married to Surendra, a resident of Shriram Residency, Sector 86, 17 years ago. Things went well for a few days after the marriage, but then Surendra allegedly started beating up and harassing Sunita under the influence of alcohol. Singh and his family tried to reason with Surendra but the situation remained unchanged, according to the complainant.

Sunita had returned to her parents' house a month before the tragic incident.

On April 1, 2022, Surendra apologised to her and took her back with him. The very next day, the woman's family could not contact her over the phone. Subsequently, Singh went to the couple's Shriram Residency house and found his daughter dead in a rooftop bathroom. There were marks on her neck and Surendra was not present at the spot, the complaint had said.

Based on Singh's complaint, police registered a murder case against Surendra. He was arrested on April 4, 2022. During interrogation, he revealed that he had an argument with Sunita over making tea. He had asked her to make tea, but she went to the bathroom to take a bath, telling him to make it himself. This had enraged the convict, who followed her into the bathroom, where he first slapped Sunita and then strangled her to death with the wire of a water heater and fled, police said.

Legal Proceedings and Outcome

According to Senior Legal Aid Counsel Ravinder Gupta, a total of 25 witnesses appeared in the trial and 15 pieces of documentary evidence were presented before the court, which finally convicted the man and sentenced him to life imprisonment on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

UP man beheads wife over delay in morning tea
UP man beheads wife over delay in morning tea
Raj man gets death penalty for murdering wife over skin tone
Raj man gets death penalty for murdering wife over skin tone
Man, Brother Get Life Term for Wife's Murder
Man in Thane arrested for allegedly strangling wife after frequent quarrels
UP Man Gets Life Sentence for Killing Father-in-Law Over Family Dispute
UP Man Gets Life Sentence for Killing Father-in-Law Over Family Dispute

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

Devotees throng Mata Vaishno Devi temple on first day of Chaitra Navratri1:01

Devotees throng Mata Vaishno Devi temple on first day of...

Devotees offer prayers at Golghar Kali Mandir on First day of Chaitra Navratri2:26

Devotees offer prayers at Golghar Kali Mandir on First...

Heavy Snow Hits Bandipora, Major Roads Closed Amid Disruption0:39

Heavy Snow Hits Bandipora, Major Roads Closed Amid...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO