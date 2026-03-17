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Mumbai Man Held for Wife's Railway Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 17, 2026 17:22 IST

A Mumbai man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his wife after CCTV footage captured him pushing her in front of a train at Mulund railway station, highlighting the tragic consequences of domestic disputes.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man was arrested in Surat for allegedly pushing his wife in front of a train at Mulund railway station in Mumbai.
  • The victim, Pushpa Gupta, was allegedly murdered by her husband, Rajukumar Gupta, following frequent quarrels.
  • CCTV footage played a crucial role in tracking down and arresting the accused in Surat.
  • The incident occurred after the victim filed a police complaint following a heated argument with her husband.
  • Police have registered a case of murder against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are conducting further investigations.

An electrician has been arrested from Surat in Gujarat for allegedly killing his wife by pushing her in front of an approaching local train at the Mulund railway station in Mumbai, police said.

Rajukumar Gupta, 42, had absconded with his younger son after Saturday's incident, said a police official. The deceased woman was identified as Pushpa Gupta, 36. The incident was captured on CCTV.

 

As per the complaint filed by Kamlesh Kumar Gupta, the woman's brother, the couple had frequent quarrels and hence he had come to Mumbai to take his sister and his elder nephew back to their native place in Uttar Pradesh.

On Saturday, when they were set to leave, Rajukumar and Pushpa again had a heated argument, and Pushpa even filed a police complaint. Subsequently, Kamlesh, Pushpa and her 15-year-old son reached the Mulund station.

Kamlesh, who works in the armed forces, realised that he had forgotten his ID card and went back to Rajukumar's house with his nephew to get it.

An enraged Rajukumar locked them inside the house. The accused then reached the railway station, and seeing his wife on platform one, he allegedly pushed her in front of an oncoming local train and fled.

Arrest and Investigation

The Kurla Government Railway Police registered an FIR against Rajukumar under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He was tracked down in Surat with the help of CCTV footage and further investigation is underway, the police official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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