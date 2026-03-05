HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Man Booked for Allegedly Trying to Kill Mother in Thane

Man Booked for Allegedly Trying to Kill Mother in Thane

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 05, 2026 16:54 IST

A Thane man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to murder his mother during a heated argument at their home in Badlapur, sparking a police investigation into the violent domestic dispute.

Key Points

  • A man in Badlapur, Thane, has been booked for allegedly attempting to murder his mother.
  • The incident occurred during an argument over a deleted message on the man's mobile phone.
  • The accused, Milind Vyapari, allegedly tried to strangle his 56-year-old mother.
  • Police have registered a case for attempted murder and are searching for the accused.

A man has been booked for allegedly trying to kill his mother amid an argument in their house in Badlapur in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the early hours of March 2, the Badlapur East police station official said.

 

Details of the Alleged Attack

"Milind Vyapari (36) tried to strangle his 56-year-old mother during an argument over some recorded message getting deleted from his mobile phone. He tried to strangle her with a vest. A case has been registered for attempt to murder and efforts are on to nab the accused," the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
