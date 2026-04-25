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Home  » News » Senior Advocate Stabbed In Delhi, Husband Sought By Police

Senior Advocate Stabbed In Delhi, Husband Sought By Police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 25, 2026 16:11 IST

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A senior woman advocate was brutally stabbed in Delhi's Sonia Vihar, leading police to launch a manhunt for her absconding husband as the prime suspect.

Key Points

  • A senior woman advocate was stabbed in Sonia Vihar, Delhi.
  • Police have identified the victim's husband as the primary suspect in the stabbing.
  • The accused husband is currently absconding, and police are conducting raids to apprehend him.
  • The injured advocate is receiving treatment at AIIMS after being initially hospitalised.
  • An investigation is underway at Khajuri Khas police station to determine the motive and circumstances of the attack.

A 38-year-old senior advocate woman was allegedly stabbed in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area, with police identifying her husband as the accused, who is currently absconding, an official said on Saturday.

Investigation into Delhi Stabbing Incident

The incident was reported late on Wednesday in Sonia Vihar. Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and found the woman injured, who was initially taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital and later referred to GTB Hospital. She is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS, police said.

 

Police Efforts to Apprehend Suspect

A case has been registered at Khajuri Khas police station, and an investigation has been initiated. Preliminary findings suggest that the victim's husband is involved in the attack, police said.

Police teams have conducted multiple raids to trace the accused, who remains at large. Efforts are underway to apprehend him. Further investigation into the case is in progress, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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