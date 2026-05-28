Fruit Trader Murdered In Gurugram Over Cart Placement Dispute

A fruit trader in Gurugram was murdered after a heated argument over parking space for his cart, leading to the arrest of the accused and highlighting tensions in local markets.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points A fruit trader was murdered in Gurugram's Khandsa Mandi following a dispute over fruit cart placement.

CCTV footage captured the accused stabbing the victim multiple times with a 'sua'.

The accused, Jai Bhagwan, has been arrested and is in police remand.

The victim, Bharat Bhushan, died in hospital due to injuries sustained in the attack.

Police investigation revealed the murder was committed in a fit of rage.

Police arrested a man for allegedly killing a fruit trader here in the Khandsa Mandi and said it was done in a fit of rage over a dispute regarding the placing of a fruit cart, officials said on Thursday.

CCTV cameras installed in the market captured the entire incident on Sunday, with footage showing the accused stabbing the victim multiple times with a 'sua' (a large needle) in public. Both of them were fruit traders.

Arrest and Investigation of the Accused

Police arrested the accused on Wednesday and have taken the accused on two days of police remand after he was produced in a city court. During police remand, the sharp weapon (sua) used in the murder will be recovered from the accused, they added.

According to the police, on May 24, the police received information from a hospital regarding the death of Bharat Bhushan (55) during treatment. A police team reached the hospital and found that Bharat Bhushan had died due to injuries sustained in a fight.

Details of the Dispute and Attack

Bharat Bhushan's brother informed the police through a complaint that around 5-5:30 am on on May 24, the brothers arrived at Khandsa Mandi in the morning, and parked their fruit cart in front of their shop.

Jai Bhagwan (49), another fruit trader from a neighbouring shop, objected, leading to an argument between the two, which soon spiralled into a heated altercation -- with nearby traders gathering at the spot.

During the argument, Jai Bhagwan allegedly went inside his shop, brought out a 'sua' and repeatedly stabbed Bharat Bhushan in the stomach and chest before fleeing, police said.

Bhushan was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead.

Legal Proceedings and Previous Offences

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections at Shivaji Nagar Police Station.

A team of crime branch, Sector 40 arrested Jai Bhagwan from Sonipat on Wednesday.

"During police interrogation, it was revealed that the accused committed the crime in a fit of rage following a dispute over parking. Examination of the accused's criminal record revealed that two cases under the Gambling Act had previously been registered against him in Gurugram. We are questioning the accused," said Naveen Sharma, ACP (crime) Gurugram.