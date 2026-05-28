HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Fruit Trader Murdered In Gurugram Over Cart Placement Dispute

Fruit Trader Murdered In Gurugram Over Cart Placement Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 28, 2026 20:55 IST

x

A fruit trader in Gurugram was murdered after a heated argument over parking space for his cart, leading to the arrest of the accused and highlighting tensions in local markets.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A fruit trader was murdered in Gurugram's Khandsa Mandi following a dispute over fruit cart placement.
  • CCTV footage captured the accused stabbing the victim multiple times with a 'sua'.
  • The accused, Jai Bhagwan, has been arrested and is in police remand.
  • The victim, Bharat Bhushan, died in hospital due to injuries sustained in the attack.
  • Police investigation revealed the murder was committed in a fit of rage.

Police arrested a man for allegedly killing a fruit trader here in the Khandsa Mandi and said it was done in a fit of rage over a dispute regarding the placing of a fruit cart, officials said on Thursday.

CCTV cameras installed in the market captured the entire incident on Sunday, with footage showing the accused stabbing the victim multiple times with a 'sua' (a large needle) in public. Both of them were fruit traders.

 

Arrest and Investigation of the Accused

Police arrested the accused on Wednesday and have taken the accused on two days of police remand after he was produced in a city court. During police remand, the sharp weapon (sua) used in the murder will be recovered from the accused, they added.

According to the police, on May 24, the police received information from a hospital regarding the death of Bharat Bhushan (55) during treatment. A police team reached the hospital and found that Bharat Bhushan had died due to injuries sustained in a fight.

Details of the Dispute and Attack

Bharat Bhushan's brother informed the police through a complaint that around 5-5:30 am on on May 24, the brothers arrived at Khandsa Mandi in the morning, and parked their fruit cart in front of their shop.

Jai Bhagwan (49), another fruit trader from a neighbouring shop, objected, leading to an argument between the two, which soon spiralled into a heated altercation -- with nearby traders gathering at the spot.

During the argument, Jai Bhagwan allegedly went inside his shop, brought out a 'sua' and repeatedly stabbed Bharat Bhushan in the stomach and chest before fleeing, police said.

Bhushan was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead.

Legal Proceedings and Previous Offences

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections at Shivaji Nagar Police Station.

A team of crime branch, Sector 40 arrested Jai Bhagwan from Sonipat on Wednesday.

"During police interrogation, it was revealed that the accused committed the crime in a fit of rage following a dispute over parking. Examination of the accused's criminal record revealed that two cases under the Gambling Act had previously been registered against him in Gurugram. We are questioning the accused," said Naveen Sharma, ACP (crime) Gurugram.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Gurugram Fruit Trader Killed After Vehicle Dispute
Gurugram Fruit Trader Killed After Vehicle Dispute
Gurugram Police Nab Two In Kidnapping And Murder Case
Gurugram Police Nab Two In Kidnapping And Murder Case
Street Vendor Murdered in Mankhurd; CCTV Footage Surfaces
Street Vendor Murdered in Mankhurd; CCTV Footage Surfaces
Gurugram: 70-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death After Quarrel
Gurugram: 70-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death After Quarrel
Delhi Caretaker Held in Gurugram Farmhouse Slaying

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 2

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

VIDEOS

'Dhurandhar 2' actress Sara Arjun spotted with father Raj Arjun in Mumbai0:48

'Dhurandhar 2' actress Sara Arjun spotted with father Raj...

WATCH: Massive Search Op Continues in Rajouri Forests for Sixth Straight Day1:31

WATCH: Massive Search Op Continues in Rajouri Forests for...

Jackie Shroff Steals The Show At 'The Great Grand Superhero' Trailer Launch1:19

Jackie Shroff Steals The Show At 'The Great Grand...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO