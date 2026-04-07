HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Caretaker Held in Gurugram Farmhouse Slaying

Delhi Caretaker Held in Gurugram Farmhouse Slaying

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 07, 2026 15:09 IST

x

A caretaker has been apprehended in Delhi for the brutal murder of a Gurugram farmhouse owner, allegedly driven by a grudge and using a sickle in the fatal attack.

Key Points

  • A 65-year-old caretaker was arrested in Delhi for the murder of a 35-year-old farmhouse owner in Gurugram.
  • The caretaker allegedly used a sickle to repeatedly attack the farmhouse owner due to a long-standing grudge over alleged assaults.
  • The victim, who ran the farmhouse for 20 years, was found dead by family members after they went to check on him.
  • Police investigations revealed the caretaker had fled to Delhi after the murder, leading to his arrest.

Police arrested a caretaker in Delhi on Tuesday for allegedly slitting the throat of a 35-year-old farmhouse owner here with a sickle.

The official said police identified the accused as Khemchand (65), a resident of Hirapur Khurd district in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

 

The Sohna Police crime unit took action after registering an FIR against the accused at the Sohna police station.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that farmhouse owner Rahul Kumar would occasionally assault him. Due to this grudge, on the night of April 5, he repeatedly attacked Rahul on the neck with a sickle. After the murder, he fled to Delhi," said a senior police officer.

The deceased, a resident of Ghata village, had been running the farmhouse near Harchandpur village in the Sohna area for about 20 years.

Police said the accused left 1.5 years ago following an argument, had been returning occasionally to work, and had come back about two months ago.

Family members said Rahul had gone to the farmhouse on Sunday but never returned.

When the family arrived on Monday night, they found Rahul's body in a pool of blood. Initially, the family suspected the caretaker, who was missing, police said.

"The accused has confessed to the crime, and we are questioning him," said the spokesperson for Gurugram police.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Gurugram: 70-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death After Quarrel
Gurugram: 70-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death After Quarrel
Domestic Help Found Dead in Gurugram, Suspected Suicide
Domestic Help Found Dead in Gurugram, Suspected Suicide
Gurugram Man Arrested After Wife Found Murdered with Gas Cylinder
Gurugram Man Arrested After Wife Found Murdered with Gas Cylinder
Kapurthala lynching: Gurdwara caretaker arrested for murder
Kapurthala lynching: Gurdwara caretaker arrested for murder
Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner's wife alleges foul play
Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner's wife alleges foul play

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 2

Recipe: Spinach Calzone

webstory image 3

22 Oldest Churches Of India

VIDEOS

IIT Baba Abhay Singh Marries, Returns to Jhajjar with Engineer Wife3:49

IIT Baba Abhay Singh Marries, Returns to Jhajjar with...

Palak Muchhal Seen with Husband, Chemistry Steals the Show1:02

Palak Muchhal Seen with Husband, Chemistry Steals the Show

Urfi Javed Shocks Fans with Bold Disco Avatar1:01

Urfi Javed Shocks Fans with Bold Disco Avatar

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO