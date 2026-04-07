Delhi Caretaker Held in Gurugram Farmhouse Slaying

A caretaker has been apprehended in Delhi for the brutal murder of a Gurugram farmhouse owner, allegedly driven by a grudge and using a sickle in the fatal attack.

Key Points A 65-year-old caretaker was arrested in Delhi for the murder of a 35-year-old farmhouse owner in Gurugram.

The caretaker allegedly used a sickle to repeatedly attack the farmhouse owner due to a long-standing grudge over alleged assaults.

The victim, who ran the farmhouse for 20 years, was found dead by family members after they went to check on him.

Police investigations revealed the caretaker had fled to Delhi after the murder, leading to his arrest.

Police arrested a caretaker in Delhi on Tuesday for allegedly slitting the throat of a 35-year-old farmhouse owner here with a sickle.

The official said police identified the accused as Khemchand (65), a resident of Hirapur Khurd district in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

The Sohna Police crime unit took action after registering an FIR against the accused at the Sohna police station.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that farmhouse owner Rahul Kumar would occasionally assault him. Due to this grudge, on the night of April 5, he repeatedly attacked Rahul on the neck with a sickle. After the murder, he fled to Delhi," said a senior police officer.

The deceased, a resident of Ghata village, had been running the farmhouse near Harchandpur village in the Sohna area for about 20 years.

Police said the accused left 1.5 years ago following an argument, had been returning occasionally to work, and had come back about two months ago.

Family members said Rahul had gone to the farmhouse on Sunday but never returned.

When the family arrived on Monday night, they found Rahul's body in a pool of blood. Initially, the family suspected the caretaker, who was missing, police said.

"The accused has confessed to the crime, and we are questioning him," said the spokesperson for Gurugram police.