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Gurugram: 70-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death After Quarrel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 17, 2026 20:00 IST

A 70-year-old man tragically died after a violent altercation in Gurugram's Dundahera village, prompting a police investigation and the arrest of a suspect in this disturbing case of assault and murder.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 70-year-old man, Jagdish, was beaten to death in Dundahera village, Gurugram, following a quarrel.
  • Gurugram police have arrested Monu, a 27-year-old painter, in connection with the murder.
  • The victim's son reported that his father was attacked near a liquor shop after an argument.
  • The accused allegedly pushed the victim to the ground and assaulted him with a stone.
  • Police have registered a case of murder and are continuing their investigation.

A 70-year-old man was beaten to death by a man following a quarrel in Dundahera village here, police said.

Gurugram police arrested the accused, identified as Monu, 27, a native of Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday.

 

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that he works as a painter. On Monday, he had an argument with Jagdish over something, which led to his murder. The matter is under investigation and we are questioning the accused", said a spokesperson of Gurugram police.

The victim's son, in his complaint, said that he received a call at around 4 am from a villager informing him that his father was involved in a fight with a man named Monu near a liquor shop.

During the altercation, Monu allegedly pushed his father, Jagdish, to the ground. He also kicked and punched him and hit him in the chest and face with a large stone, the complaint said.

According to the police, they received information about a fight in Dundahera village. A police team reached the spot, where a blood-stained stone was found lying and the injured person had already been taken to the hospital. The police team then reached the hospital where the son of the injured filed a complaint, they said.

Following the son's complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the BNS at Udyog Vihar police station.

On Monday night, Jagdish succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. After this, police added the section of murder in the FIR and arrested the accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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