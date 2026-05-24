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Gurugram Fruit Trader Killed After Vehicle Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 24, 2026 19:34 IST

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A fruit trader in Gurugram was fatally stabbed after a heated argument over a vehicle's placement in Khandsa Mandi, sparking a police investigation into the deadly incident.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A fruit trader was allegedly stabbed to death in Gurugram's Khandsa Mandi after a dispute over a parked vehicle.
  • CCTV footage captured the accused stabbing the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene.
  • The argument escalated when the accused allegedly retrieved a pickaxe and repeatedly stabbed the victim.
  • Police have registered an FIR and are conducting raids to apprehend the accused in the Gurugram murder case.

A fruit trader was allegedly stabbed to death by another at Khandsa Mandi here on Sunday morning following a dispute over the removal of a vehicle, police said.

CCTV cameras installed in the market captured the entire incident, with footage showing the accused stabbing the victim multiple times in public before fleeing the scene, an officer said.

 

Dispute Over Vehicle Parking Leads To Fatal Stabbing

According to police, Bharat Bhushan (55), the fruit trader, had arrived at Khandsa Mandi in the morning with a truck loaded with fruits, and parked the vehicle in front of his shop.

At this, Jai Bhagwan, a pomegranate trader from a neighbouring shop, asked him to move the truck. This led to an argument between the two, which soon spiralled into a heated altercation -- with nearby traders gathering at the spot.

Accused Flees After Stabbing Victim

During the argument, Jai Bhagwan allegedly went inside the shop, brought out a pickaxe and repeatedly stabbed Bharat Bhushan in the stomach and chest before fleeing, police said.

Bhushan was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to injuries.

Police Investigation Underway

After receiving information, police reached the spot and initiated investigation. A forensic team was also called to collect evidence.

The body was sent for post-mortem and an FIR was registered at Shivaji Nagar police station, the officer said.

"We are examining footage from nearby CCTV cameras. After conducting post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family and we are conducting raids to nab the accused," the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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