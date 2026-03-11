HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Street Vendor Murdered in Mankhurd; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 11, 2026 09:10 IST

A 28-year-old street vendor was brutally stabbed to death in Mumbai's Mankhurd area, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about street crime.

Key Points

  • A 28-year-old street vendor, Wahid Shaikh, was fatally stabbed in Mankhurd, Mumbai.
  • CCTV footage of the Mankhurd stabbing incident has surfaced and is circulating on social media.
  • The victim, a 'falooda' seller, was stabbed multiple times and died before admission to a nearby hospital.
  • Mumbai police have registered a murder case and are actively searching for the unidentified assailant.

An unidentified person allegedly stabbed to death a 28-year-old street vendor in Mumbai and fled the scene, police said.

A CCTV footage of the incident, which occurred near a hotel in the Mandala area of Mankhurd on Tuesday evening, has gone viral on social media.

 

The deceased, identified as 'falooda' seller Wahid Shaikh (28), was allegedly stabbed multiple times. He was later rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead before admission, a police official said.

Search was on for the culprit, he said, adding that a case was registered on charges of murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
