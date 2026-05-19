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Mumbai Man Arrested In Rs 30 Lakh SRA Flat Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 19, 2026 22:48 IST

Mumbai Police have arrested a man for allegedly defrauding a couple of Rs 30 lakh by promising them a flat in an SRA building, highlighting the risks of property fraud.

Key Points

  • Mumbai Police arrest Rahul Rajendra Tiwari for allegedly defrauding a couple of Rs 30 lakh.
  • The accused promised the couple a flat in an SRA building in Andheri.
  • Two other individuals, Mahesh Tiwari and Mahesh Karande, are allegedly involved and currently absconding.
  • The couple discovered the flat documents were fake after attempting to access the property.
  • Police have registered a case against the accused for cheating, criminal breach of trust, and forgery.

Mumbai Police have arrested a man for allegedly cheating a couple to the tune of Rs 30 lakh by promising them a flat in a Slum Rehabilitation Authority's building located in Andheri last year, officials said on Tuesday.

Accused Identified in SRA Flat Fraud

The arrested accused was identified as Rahul Rajendra Tiwari, an official of the D N Nagar police station said.

 

Two others - Mahesh Tiwari and Mahesh Karande - allegedly assisted him in the fraud, but both of them are currently absconding.

Couple Targeted in Andheri Property Scam

Complainant woman Tayamma Mallesh Dhangar resides in Andheri along with her husband. The couple was looking to invest in a residential property in Andheri and had specifically been searching for flats in SRA or MHADA schemes, he said.

Through relatives, they came in contact with Rahul Tiwari, who claimed that he could arrange a low-cost SRA flat for them. The deal for the flat was reportedly finalised at Rs 45 lakh and legal documents were prepared following discussions, the official said.

After the agreement, Tayamma and her husband initially paid Rs 10 lakh as a token amount and later paid an additional Rs 20.50 lakh in installments towards the deal.

Fake Documents and Sealed Property

In July last year, the accused allegedly called the couple for biometric formalities related to the registration process. However, they were later informed that there was a server issue and were sent back. In September, Karande was introduced to the couple as the person handling the biometric process for the flat transaction.

A few days later, the three accused allegedly handed over the flat documents and keys to the couple. However, when they visited the property, they found that the flat had been sealed from the outside. Sensing foul play, they approached the SRA office and verified the documents, only to discover that all the papers were fake.

Police Investigation and Arrest

Dhangar then lodged a complaint with the police. After verification, police registered a case against Rahul Tiwari, Mahesh Tiwari and Mahesh Karande for cheating, criminal breach of trust and preparing forged documents related to the SRA flat transaction.

Rahul Tiwari was arrested after nearly a month and produced before the court, which subsequently remanded him to police custody, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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