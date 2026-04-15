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Home  » News » Police Uncover Fake Marriage Racket Targeting Estate Agent

Police Uncover Fake Marriage Racket Targeting Estate Agent

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 15, 2026 22:11 IST

Police in Thane have busted a fake marriage scam where a 53-year-old estate agent was defrauded of valuables by a woman posing as his wife, highlighting the need for vigilance against matrimonial fraud.

Key Points

  • A 53-year-old estate agent in Thane was allegedly cheated in a fake marriage scam.
  • The 'bride' stole gold ornaments, a laptop, and other valuables worth Rs 4,56,000.
  • Police have arrested two individuals, including the woman who posed as the bride, in connection with the scam.
  • The investigation suggests the accused have committed similar crimes in other locations.
  • The case is registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and theft.

The Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar Police have busted a gang that allegedly cheated a 53-year-old estate agent by orchestrating a fake marriage, with his 'wife' decamping with valuables from his residence, and arrested two persons, officials said on Wednesday.

The victim was targeted between July and December 2025.

 

The accused allegedly conspired to show him a photograph of a woman and arranged a marriage. Believing the proposal to be genuine, the victim transferred Rs 45,750 into various bank accounts for wedding arrangements, police stated, adding that the victim and the woman were married.

"The accused woman, acting as the bride, gained the complainant's trust before stealing gold ornaments, a laptop, and other valuables worth Rs 4,56,000 from his house," police said.

A case was registered under Sections 318(4), (Cheating) and 303 (2), (Theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Neha Khandelwal, alias Jannat (22), who posed as the bride, and Kesarimal Laxmilal Ranka (45).

Ongoing Investigation

"The investigation has revealed that the arrested accused have committed similar crimes in Ahilyanagar, Jogeshwari, Borivali, and Jalgaon," police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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