HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Couple Nabbed for Selling Same Flat Multiple Times

Couple Nabbed for Selling Same Flat Multiple Times

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

February 27, 2026 15:11 IST

A couple in Greater Noida has been arrested for a sophisticated real estate fraud, accused of repeatedly selling the same mortgaged flat and swindling victims out of millions.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Naresh Kumar Sikri and Sharda Sikri were arrested for allegedly selling the same flat multiple times in a real estate fraud.
  • The couple allegedly collected Rs 2-2.5 crore from victims by fraudulently selling a property already mortgaged to a bank.
  • Sharda Sikri was previously declared a Proclaimed Offender after absconding from earlier cheating cases.
  • Police investigation revealed Naresh Sikri, a loan agent, is suspected to be the mastermind behind the property fraud scheme.
  • The couple was traced to a hideout in Greater Noida and arrested after evading arrest for previous fraud cases.

A 57-year-old man and his wife have been apprehended from Greater Noida for allegedly cheating several people by selling the same flat multiple times, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Naresh Kumar Sikri and his wife Sharda Sikri (55), residents of Dwarka Sector-9, they said.

 

During investigation, it emerged that the couple had allegedly cheated multiple persons by executing sale agreements for the same property, which had already been mortgaged to a bank.

The police said the accused allegedly collected around Rs 2-2.5 crore from various persons through fraudulent means.

Sharda had earlier been declared a Proclaimed Offender by a local court here in September 2025 after she remained absconding for a prolonged period, they said.

According to police, two cases of cheating were registered against the couple in 2024 after complainants alleged that Sharda Sikri executed agreements to sell in respect of her flat and took substantial amounts of money but failed to complete the sale. The accused subsequently fled.

Two cases on January 6, 2024 and July 14, 2024 under relevant sections of the IPC were registered at Dwarka South police station and investigation was taken up.

"Despite sustained efforts, the couple managed to evade arrest. The anticipatory bail application of Sharda Sikri was dismissed by the trial court and later withdrawn before the Delhi High Court," a senior police officer said.

Arrest and Investigation

Acting on secret information and technical surveillance, the team traced the couple to a hideout in Greater Noida and arrested them. During interrogation, they allegedly confessed to the crime and disclosed that they had mortgaged the flat and devised the scheme to raise money to settle bank dues.

Naresh Sikri, who works as a loan agent, is suspected to be the mastermind of the fraud, police said, adding that the flat was in his wife's name.

Both accused have been produced before a court and sent to judicial custody, police said. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the involvement of the couple in other similar cases.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

crimecorporateFraudsCrimes

RELATED STORIES

Two booked in Thane for allegedly duping investors
Domestic Help Masterminds Fake ED Raid, Robs Elderly Couple
Domestic Help Masterminds Fake ED Raid, Robs Elderly Couple
Gurugram Man Arrested for Hotel Fraud Using Fake Payment App
Gurugram Man Arrested for Hotel Fraud Using Fake Payment App
Maid orchestrates fake ED raid at employer's home, held
Maid orchestrates fake ED raid at employer's home, held
IDFC First Bank Rs 590-crore fraud: 4 people arrested
IDFC First Bank Rs 590-crore fraud: 4 people arrested

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 2

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 3

Mango Sticky Rice Rolls: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Esha Deol Stuns in Shimmering Blue Gown at Big Impact Awards 20260:56

Esha Deol Stuns in Shimmering Blue Gown at Big Impact...

Spotted! Hema Malini Looks Divine in Classic Saree0:37

Spotted! Hema Malini Looks Divine in Classic Saree

Watch! Mortal remains of Rinku Singh's father brought to his residence in Aligarh1:24

Watch! Mortal remains of Rinku Singh's father brought to...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO