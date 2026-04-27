Malad SRA Project Scam: More Developers Allege Cheating

Mumbai police are investigating a Malad Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project cheating case after multiple developers claimed they were defrauded by two real estate firm directors.

Key Points Mumbai police investigate a cheating case related to the Malad Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project.

Two directors of a real estate firm are accused of defrauding developers under the guise of project investment.

At least four developers have come forward, alleging they were similarly duped by the same directors.

The FIR reveals the accused allegedly cheated a developer of nearly Rs 5 crore for investment in the Khothodongri SRA project.

The police investigating a cheating case related to the Malad Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project have recorded statements of four developers after it emerged that two directors of a real estate firm, booked earlier, had allegedly duped them, an official said on Monday.

The two directors of the firm were booked for allegedly cheating a developer of nearly Rs 5 crore under the pretext of investment in the project. Nobody has been arrested in the case.

More Developers Allege Fraud in SRA Project

While police are investigating, at least four developers came forward, claiming that the two directors had duped them in a similar manner.

A police official said that statements of the developers have been recorded.

Details of the FIR in the SRA Project Scam

As per the FIR registered at Kasturba Marg police station in February, Mansukh Shah and Akash Mansukh Shah allegedly cheated a developer of nearly Rs five crore under the pretext of investment in a Khothodongri Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project in Malad.

Real estate developer Nilesh Narendra Raghani, in his complaint, claimed he was introduced to the duo in March last year, who presented details of the Khothodongri SRA Society redevelopment project located on Rani Sati Marg in Malad and persuaded him to invest.

A police official said that a complainant has alleged that funds were infused under investment and development arrangements, and that part of the money was routed back to entities allegedly connected with a group.