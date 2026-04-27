HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Malad SRA Project Scam: More Developers Allege Cheating

Malad SRA Project Scam: More Developers Allege Cheating

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 27, 2026 21:15 IST

Mumbai police are investigating a Malad Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project cheating case after multiple developers claimed they were defrauded by two real estate firm directors.

Key Points

  • Mumbai police investigate a cheating case related to the Malad Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project.
  • Two directors of a real estate firm are accused of defrauding developers under the guise of project investment.
  • At least four developers have come forward, alleging they were similarly duped by the same directors.
  • The FIR reveals the accused allegedly cheated a developer of nearly Rs 5 crore for investment in the Khothodongri SRA project.

The police investigating a cheating case related to the Malad Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project have recorded statements of four developers after it emerged that two directors of a real estate firm, booked earlier, had allegedly duped them, an official said on Monday.

The two directors of the firm were booked for allegedly cheating a developer of nearly Rs 5 crore under the pretext of investment in the project. Nobody has been arrested in the case.

 

More Developers Allege Fraud in SRA Project

While police are investigating, at least four developers came forward, claiming that the two directors had duped them in a similar manner.

A police official said that statements of the developers have been recorded.

Details of the FIR in the SRA Project Scam

As per the FIR registered at Kasturba Marg police station in February, Mansukh Shah and Akash Mansukh Shah allegedly cheated a developer of nearly Rs five crore under the pretext of investment in a Khothodongri Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project in Malad.

Real estate developer Nilesh Narendra Raghani, in his complaint, claimed he was introduced to the duo in March last year, who presented details of the Khothodongri SRA Society redevelopment project located on Rani Sati Marg in Malad and persuaded him to invest.

A police official said that a complainant has alleged that funds were infused under investment and development arrangements, and that part of the money was routed back to entities allegedly connected with a group.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

DHFL case: Auditor flags fake deals worth Rs 12,705 cr
DHFL case: Auditor flags fake deals worth Rs 12,705 cr
Mumbai is not for builders, says Bombay HC, pulls up 2 for default
Mumbai is not for builders, says Bombay HC, pulls up 2 for default
Thane Company Directors Accused of Rs 4.31 Crore Investment Fraud
Maharashtra Construction Project Halted by Alleged Extortionists
Maharashtra Construction Project Halted by Alleged Extortionists
CBI files Rs 230-crore bank fraud case against Amrapali
CBI files Rs 230-crore bank fraud case against Amrapali

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

webstory image 2

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

webstory image 3

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

VIDEOS

Raveena's Stunning Appearance Leaves Mumbai in Awe1:04

Raveena's Stunning Appearance Leaves Mumbai in Awe

Sai Pallavi Wins Hearts with Simplicity, Stuns Alongside Aamir & Junaid Khan1:26

Sai Pallavi Wins Hearts with Simplicity, Stuns Alongside...

Two Killed in Horrific Road Accident in Bahraich1:16

Two Killed in Horrific Road Accident in Bahraich

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO