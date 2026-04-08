Palghar Real Estate Agent Nabbed for Illegal Land Sale

A real estate agent in Palghar, Maharashtra, has been arrested for a significant land grabbing scheme involving illegal sale and construction, highlighting the risks of property fraud.

Key Points A real estate agent in Palghar, Maharashtra, has been arrested for allegedly grabbing and illegally selling 5.25 acres of land.

The accused allegedly sold the land to a builder without completing the transaction with the original landowner, leading to the construction of an unauthorised chawl.

The real estate agent is accused of cheating both the landowner and the buyers of the chawl units.

The accused allegedly threatened the landowner with dire consequences, including death threats, when confronted about payment.

The accused faces multiple charges, including cheating, criminal intimidation, and assault, and has a history of at least 11 cases against him.

A 48-year-old real estate agent has been arrested for allegedly grabbing and illegally selling another person's land in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

Accused Surendra Pratap Singh, alias Randha, had allegedly taken possession of 210 'gunthas' (nearly 5.25 acres) belonging to the complainant in Rajavali village between 2020 and 2025, the official said.

Details of the Land Fraud

"Singh sold it to a builder without completing the agreed transaction with the landowner," said senior inspector Pramod Badakh of crime unit-IV of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police.

Subsequently, an unauthorised chawl was constructed on the land, and Singh sold the units, thereby cheating both the complainant and buyers, he said.

"When the complainant approached the accused demanding payment for his land, he was abused and threatened with dire consequences, including death threats," the official said.

Legal Action and Investigation

A case was registered against Singh at Waliv police station on April 2, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning cheating, criminal intimidation and assault, he said.

Singh has been remanded in police custody till April 10, he said.

Police said a background check showed that the accused faces at least 11 cases.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.