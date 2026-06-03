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Gurugram Man Held For Poisoning Infant Son

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 03, 2026 00:31 IST

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A Gurugram man has been arrested for the alleged poisoning and murder of his 5-month-old son, born out of a live-in relationship, due to his unhappiness over the child's birth.

Photograph: Kind courtesy, William Fortunato/Pexels.com

Photograph: Kind courtesy, William Fortunato/Pexels.com

Key Points

  • Gurugram Police arrest man for allegedly poisoning his 5-month-old son.
  • The child was born out of a live-in relationship, and the father was reportedly unhappy about the birth.
  • The accused confessed to administering a poisonous substance to the infant.
  • The man was already married and had frequent disputes with his live-in partner after the child's birth.
  • An FIR was filed last year based on the mother's complaint, leading to the arrest after investigation.

Gurugram Police has arrested a man for allegedly poisoning and killing his 5-month-old son born out of a live-in relationship as he was reportedly unhappy about the child's birth, officials said on Tuesday.

An FIR was filed last year based on a complaint filed by the deceased child's mother and the accused's live-in partner, and police have now arrested the accused.

 

According to police, on January 5 last year, they received information that a 5-month-old child had been taken to a hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead.

Details of the Crime

The child's mother said in her complaint that she had been in a live-in relationship with a man since 2023 and that a male child was born from their relationship, police said.

The woman said there were frequent disputes with her partner after the child's birth.

On January 5, 2025, her partner took the child with him and returned some time later, saying the boy was unwell. The child was then taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Accusations and Arrest

The woman alleged that her live-in partner had either administered a poisonous substance or caused the death of her 5-month-old son by some other means, police said.

After a long investigation, police arrested the accused, Vikramjeet (23), a resident of Hisar district in Haryana, in Gurugram on Monday, police said.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused, who was married, started living with the complainant in 2023. A child was born out of the relationship, leading to frequent disputes between them.

Confession and Motive

"The accused was unhappy about the birth of the child and had also pressured his partner to terminate the pregnancy. The accused has disclosed that he administered a poisonous substance to the 5-month-old child, resulting in his death," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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