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Gurugram Man Strangled By Wife's Lover, Body Found In Trunk

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 27, 2026 20:33 IST

In a shocking incident in Gurugram, a man was allegedly strangled to death by his wife's lover, leading to arrests and a police investigation into the illicit affair and murder.

Key Points

  • A 24-year-old man was allegedly strangled by his wife's 19-year-old lover and an accomplice in Gurugram.
  • The victim's body was discovered inside a trunk at his residence in Sector 54.
  • The accused, Sonu Kumar and Mohammad Miraj, have been arrested, and the victim's wife, Sunita, is being questioned.
  • The murder was allegedly motivated by an illicit relationship between Sonu and Sunita, leading to disputes with the victim, Aman.

A 24-year-old man was strangled to death allegedly by his wife's teenage lover and his accomplice, with police finding his body from a trunk in his house in Sector 54 here, officials said on Monday.

The accused, Sonu Kumar (19) and his accomplice Mohammad Miraj (20) -- both natives of Bihar -- were arrested on Monday, they said.

 

Illicit Affair Leads to Murder

During interrogation, Sonu revealed that he and Aman's wife, Sunita, were in an illicit relationship, and when the victim came to know about this, a dispute arose, the police said.

The police has also detained Sunita questioning her.

"Sonu was afraid that Aman might take revenge. So he hatched a plan and murdered him on April 25 at around 6.30 am when he was alone in the Banjara market area," they said.

Details of the Crime

Aman used to work as a delivery agent, and his wife as house help. She was allegedly out early for work on the day of the incident, the police said.

The accused revealed that one held the victim's legs and the other strangled him, and locked the body in a trunk and fled, they added.

Discovery and Investigation

On Sunday evening, Aman's brother got a call from Sunita, who told him that one of Aman's friends had murdered him. The brother reached the spot and informed the police.

Following this, a case was registered at Sector 53 police station, and an investigation was launched.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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