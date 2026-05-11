Gurugram Man Strangles Son, Dies By Suicide: What We Know

In a tragic incident in Gurugram, a man allegedly killed his six-year-old son before dying by suicide, with financial difficulties and addiction believed to be the primary causes.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points A Gurugram man allegedly strangled his six-year-old son before dying by suicide.

Police investigations suggest financial problems and addiction issues were contributing factors.

The man's wife had moved to a neighbouring village due to his gambling and alcohol addiction.

The man brought his son back to his residence before committing the tragic act.

A man allegedly strangled his six-year-old son to death before taking his own life in Dayalpur village here, police said on Monday.

Investigation Into Gurugram Tragedy

Preliminary investigation suggests the man committed the act due to financial difficulties arising out of his gambling and alcohol addiction, they added.

According to the police, the man was identified as Sagar (32), a resident of Dayalpur village.

He was addicted to gambling and liquor, and owing to these vices, his wife had moved to the neighbouring Machhagar village with their six-year-old son and the in-laws. Sagar lived alone in his house in Dayalpur.

Details Of The Incident

On Sunday, he went to Machhagar village and brought his son back to Dayalpur. In the night, he strangled his son to death and then die by suicide -- hanging himself from a fan at his residence.

A neighbour visited their home and discovered the incident, police said.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and took the bodies into custody. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, they added.

Police Investigation Underway

A senior police officer said preliminary investigation suggests Sagar took the extreme step due to loneliness and financial difficulties, but the matter being investigated.

The family has been informed and further probe is underway, he added.