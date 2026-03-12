Mumbai Man Stabbed to Death After Parking Argument; Suspect Arrested

A deadly parking dispute in Mumbai resulted in a man's stabbing death, highlighting the potential for minor disagreements to escalate into serious violence and prompting a rapid police investigation and arrest.

A man was stabbed to death on Thursday after a motorcycle parking argument in Dahisar in north Mumbai, following which the accused was arrested within an hour of the crime, a police official said.

The incident took place in Ganpat Patil Nagar, the MHB police station official said.

"There was an argument over motorcycle parking in the area on Holi involving Bharat Adhav and Krishna Raja Yadav. On Thursday, Yadav stabbed Adhav to death. Yadav was held within an hour and the knife used in the crime was recovered from him," he said.

A case of murder has been registered and further probe is underway, he added.