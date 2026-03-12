HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Mumbai Man Stabbed to Death After Parking Argument; Suspect Arrested

Mumbai Man Stabbed to Death After Parking Argument; Suspect Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 12, 2026 23:18 IST

A deadly parking dispute in Mumbai resulted in a man's stabbing death, highlighting the potential for minor disagreements to escalate into serious violence and prompting a rapid police investigation and arrest.

Key Points

  • A man was fatally stabbed in Dahisar, Mumbai, after an argument regarding motorcycle parking.
  • The incident occurred in Ganpat Patil Nagar, leading to a swift police response.
  • The accused, Krishna Raja Yadav, was apprehended within an hour of the crime.
  • Police recovered the knife used in the stabbing, furthering their investigation.
  • A murder case has been registered, and a thorough probe is currently underway.

A man was stabbed to death on Thursday after a motorcycle parking argument in Dahisar in north Mumbai, following which the accused was arrested within an hour of the crime, a police official said.

The incident took place in Ganpat Patil Nagar, the MHB police station official said.

 

"There was an argument over motorcycle parking in the area on Holi involving Bharat Adhav and Krishna Raja Yadav. On Thursday, Yadav stabbed Adhav to death. Yadav was held within an hour and the knife used in the crime was recovered from him," he said.

A case of murder has been registered and further probe is underway, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk

