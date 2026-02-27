HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man Booked for Allegedly Abetting Suicide of College Student in Palghar

Man Booked for Allegedly Abetting Suicide of College Student in Palghar

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read
February 27, 2026 11:17 IST

A 20-year-old man in Palghar, Maharashtra, faces charges for allegedly abetting the suicide of a college student after refusing to marry her when she became pregnant, highlighting the tragic consequences of broken promises and online relationships.

Key Points

  • A 20-year-old man in Palghar has been booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 19-year-old college student.
  • The victim allegedly died by suicide after the accused refused to marry her and entered into another relationship.
  • The accused and the victim reportedly met on an online gaming platform and established a physical relationship.
  • The victim's mother filed a complaint alleging her daughter was pregnant and distressed after the accused refused marriage.
  • A medical report confirmed the deceased was pregnant at the time of her death.

A case has been registered against a 20-year-old man in connection with the suicide of a college student who had allegedly been in a relationship with him in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The 19-year-old woman died by suicide by jumping in front of a local train at Virar railway station on January 29, an official said.

 

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's mother, a case under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused, a resident of Washim, he said.

Details of the Case

According to the police, the accused befriended the victim on an online gaming platform last year and allegedly established a physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage.

The victim's mother, in her complaint, alleged that her daughter became pregnant and was distressed after the accused refused to marry her and entered into another relationship.

The medical report confirmed that the deceased was pregnant at the time of her death, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
