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Man Arrested Over Fake Vehicle Fitness Certificates

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 28, 2026 21:56 IST

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Faridabad police have apprehended a suspect connected to a criminal network that allegedly produced counterfeit vehicle fitness certificates, highlighting the ongoing battle against fraud in the automotive sector.

Key Points

  • Faridabad police arrest a suspect linked to a gang providing forged vehicle fitness certificates.
  • The complainant grew suspicious of the fitness certificate and discovered it was fake.
  • The accused admitted to obtaining the vehicle documents and creating a fake certificate with associates.
  • Police are actively searching for other individuals involved in the fake certificate racket.

Police here have arrested one suspect linked with a gang that allegedly provided forged fitness certificates for vehicles, an official said on Tuesday.

Police have obtained two-day custody of the accused after he was produced in a city court.

 

The Fraudulent Scheme Unravels

The complainant Vedpal -- a resident of Delhi's Civil Lines -- who runs a travel business and owns around 15 vehicles told police that he had purchased an Innova car in Gurugram in 2023 and registered it at the address of an acquaintance.

In April 2025, when Vedpal went to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to obtain a fitness certificate for the vehicle, he met a man named Rohit.

This person, claiming to be an expert in the field, gained his trust and took all the vehicle's documents.

Shortly thereafter, Rohit handed him a fitness certificate, which he claimed was issued through an automotive company's portal, Vedpal said in his complaint.

Suspicion and Investigation

However, he grew suspicious of the certificate, and inquiring about the issuing firm revealed that it had already surrendered its license to the government. Company officials also confirmed that they had not issued any such certificate, the complaint said.

An FIR was registered in this connection at the Central police station and team of Sector 30-based crime unit arrested Rohit, a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Gurugram, the official said.

Efforts to Nab Remaining Suspects

"During interrogation, the accused Rohit revealed that he had come to Faridabad for some work and met the complainant at the RTO office. He obtained the vehicle documents from the complainant and with the help of his associates Narayan and Vikram obtained a fake fitness certificate and gave it to him," the Faridabad police spokesperson said, adding that efforts are on to nab others associated with the gang.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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