UP ATS Arrests Man in Fake Aadhaar Card Manufacturing Case

Uttar Pradesh's Anti-Terrorism Squad has apprehended a man in connection with a widespread Aadhaar card forgery operation, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat identity fraud and protect national security.

Key Points Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests Vinod Kumar Vishwakarma for alleged involvement in manufacturing forged Aadhaar cards.

The arrest is connected to a larger investigation into a fake Aadhaar card racket uncovered by the Lucknow ATS.

Vishwakarma allegedly provided technical assistance to the Aadhaar card forgery syndicate.

A laptop, mobile phone, and incriminating documents were recovered from Vishwakarma's shop during the raid.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a man here for his alleged involvement in a gang manufacturing forged Aadhaar cards, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Vinod Kumar Vishwakarma, a resident of Naurangiya village, was apprehended late Wednesday evening from a shop in the Sabzi Mandi locality under the Khalilabad Kotwali police station area.

The arrest follows a wider investigation into a fake Aadhaar card racket unearthed by the Lucknow ATS in August 2025. Several arrests had been made at that time across various districts, including Gorakhpur.

Investigation and Arrest Details

During the ongoing probe, Vishwakarma's name surfaced for allegedly providing technical assistance to the syndicate. An ATS team led by Inspector Kuldeep Singh, with the assistance of local Kotwali police, conducted a raid at his shop and took him into custody.

The ATS recovered a laptop, a mobile phone, and several incriminating documents from the spot.

Station House Officer of Khalilabad police station, Jai Prakash Dubey, said the ATS team conducted a preliminary inquiry at the local police station before leaving for Lucknow with the accused for further interrogation.