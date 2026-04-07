Delhi Man Nabbed for Using Fake Permit to Evade Traffic Restrictions

A Delhi man was arrested after traffic police discovered he was using a forged no-entry permit in an attempt to bypass traffic restrictions, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat permit fraud.

Key Points A man was arrested in east Delhi for allegedly using a forged no-entry permit.

The Delhi Traffic Police's Eastern Range team conducted the enforcement drive.

The driver was intercepted in Kailash Nagar while heading towards Iron Bridge Pushta Road.

The forged permit was discovered during verification with the official system.

A case has been registered at Gandhi Nagar police station, and the vehicle has been seized.

A man was apprehended and his vehicle seized for allegedly using a forged no-entry permission during an enforcement drive in east Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The action was taken by the Delhi Traffic Police's Eastern Range team during checking to curb violations of restricted entry norms and misuse of fake permits by commercial vehicles.

According to the police, on April 6 traffic personnel were deployed for routine checking in Kailash Nagar. A light goods vehicle heading towards Iron Bridge Pushta Road was intercepted for violating notified no-entry timings.

Discovery of the Forged Permit

During verification, the driver produced a no-entry permission displayed on the windscreen. However, upon checking the official system, no such permit was found to have been issued for the vehicle.

The police said the document was forged and fabricated, indicating a deliberate attempt to evade enforcement action.

Arrest and Legal Action

The driver was apprehended on the spot and the vehicle was seized. A case has been registered at Gandhi Nagar police station.