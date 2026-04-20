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Man Arrested For Using Forged Letter To Obtain Police Escort

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 20, 2026 21:30 IST

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A man in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly forging a letter from a central government organisation in an attempt to secure a police escort.

Key Points

  • A man in Saharanpur has been arrested for allegedly using a forged letter.
  • The accused, Mohammad Anas, used the forged letter to request a police escort.
  • The letter was allegedly made in the name of a central government organisation.
  • Police apprehended Anas after a complaint was filed regarding the forged document.

A man has been arrested for allegedly using a forged letter in the name of a central government organisation to obtain a police escort in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, officials said on Monday.

Details of the Arrest

The accused, identified as Mohammad Anas, aged around 45 and a resident of a village under the Mirzapur police station area, was arrested from Behat Road, they said.

 

Dehat Kotwali SHO Devesh Kumar Sharma said, "A case was registered against the accused based on a complaint filed by Sub-Inspector Narendra Bhadana."

The Forged Letter Scheme

"According to the complaint, the accused had prepared a fake letter issued in the name of a central government-linked body and sought a police escort for a programme in the district," he said.

Police said the accused allegedly misused the name of the central institution and falsely projected authorisation under government-related provisions to secure official assistance.

Following registration of the case under relevant sections, a police team led by Sharma apprehended the accused on Monday.

It was, however, not clear why the accused did so, the official said, adding that further investigation and legal proceedings are being carried out.

Under Indian law, forging documents and impersonating a government official can lead to charges under sections related to fraud, forgery, and potentially misuse of government emblems. The investigation will likely focus on determining the motive behind the act and whether any other individuals were involved in the scheme.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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