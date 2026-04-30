Kerala Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing His Father

A man in Kerala was arrested for allegedly murdering his father and seriously injuring a relative after a domestic dispute escalated, leading to charges of murder and attempted murder.

Key Points A man in Kerala has been arrested for allegedly murdering his father.

The accused, Shanu, allegedly attacked his father, Thomas Abraham, with a chair, causing fatal head injuries.

Shanu also allegedly attacked a relative, Varghese, with a knife, leaving him seriously injured.

The incident occurred after a dispute between Shanu and his wife on their marriage anniversary.

A case has been registered under charges of murder and attempted murder at Vellarada police station.

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his father at Amboori here, officials said on Thursday.

Details of the Alleged Murder

The deceased has been identified as Thomas Abraham of Thudiyankonam near Amboori. His son, Shanu, was arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

Police said Shanu also allegedly attacked his relative, Varghese, with a knife, leaving him seriously injured.

The Dispute and the Attack

According to the FIR, a dispute broke out between Shanu and his wife on Wednesday, their marriage anniversary.

When Varghese intervened to resolve the issue, Shanu allegedly attacked him with a knife at their house at around 10.30 pm, the FIR said.

When Abraham questioned him, Shanu allegedly assaulted his father with a chair, causing serious head injuries, it said.

Aftermath and Investigation

Both injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Abraham was declared dead, police said.

Varghese remains admitted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police took Shanu into custody soon after the incident and formally recorded his arrest, officials said.

A case has been registered at Vellarada police station under charges of murder and attempt to murder, they added.

The body will be handed over to relatives after post-mortem examination.