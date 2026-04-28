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Home  » News » Kerala Man Held For Alleged Parricide, Fratricide

Kerala Man Held For Alleged Parricide, Fratricide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 28, 2026 20:22 IST

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A man in Kerala has been arrested for the alleged murder of his mother and brother, with a property dispute believed to be the primary motive.

Key Points

  • Saji was arrested for allegedly killing his mother, Marykutty, and brother, Reji, in Idukki district.
  • The bodies were exhumed from a pit in the compound of their house after a missing persons complaint was filed.
  • Police suspect a property dispute, alleged harassment, and opposition to Saji's marriage as motives for the murders.
  • Saji confessed to the crime during interrogation and will be produced before the court for further investigation.
  • The disappearance of Saji's father years ago will also be investigated as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly killing his mother and brother in the district earlier this month.

The man, identified as Saji, had gone missing after police launched a probe into the disappearance of his mother and brother. He was taken into custody from an area near his house on Tuesday, police said.

 

Confession and Discovery of Bodies

He is the younger son of the deceased woman. Police said Saji confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The development comes a day after police exhumed two decomposed bodies, believed to be those of a woman and a man, from a pit in the compound of a house belonging to a native of Pachadi.

The bodies were recovered during a search operation launched in connection with a missing persons case involving Marykutty (70) and her son Reji (48), residents of Thootuvakada in Kalkoonthal village, Nedumkandam.

Investigation Details and Motives

Idukki Superintendent of Police K M Sabu Mathew said that, based on the current investigation, it appears that Saji alone committed the crime.

According to preliminary findings, a property dispute with his brother, alleged harassment, and opposition to his marriage are suspected to be the motives behind the killings.

"There are several such issues, and the murders appear to be the culmination of all these factors. A detailed investigation into the motive is required," the police officer told reporters.

Further Investigation and Court Appearance

Police said Saji will be produced before the court on Wednesday, and his custody will be sought for further investigation.

They added that the disappearance of his father years ago will also be investigated.

"Whatever complaints the complainant raises, all those angles will be examined in detail. He has explained how the murders were carried out, but that cannot be disclosed at this stage. The interrogation is ongoing," Mathew said.

"We need to verify whether his version and the facts emerging from the investigation are consistent. If needed, the father's case will also be investigated," he added.

Missing Persons Complaint and Discovery

According to police, Marykutty's daughter Sini had filed a missing persons complaint on Sunday, based on which a case was registered.

During the probe, police searched the house premises on Monday morning and found body parts buried in a recently dug pit.

Later in the day, in the presence of forensic experts, two bodies were exhumed from the site.

The bodies, in a highly decomposed state, have been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death, police said, adding that DNA analysis will be carried out to confirm the identities.

Police suspect that the victims were murdered and buried in the compound.

They said Saji, who had been staying at the house, had earlier given contradictory statements regarding the whereabouts of the missing persons, raising suspicion among relatives and locals.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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