Kerala Man Killed After Dispute Over Chicken Curry

A heated argument over chicken curry allegedly led to a man's death in Kerala, sparking a police investigation and manhunt for the accused nephew.

Key Points A man in Kerala was allegedly killed by his nephew after an argument over chicken curry.

The victim, Senthil Kumar, was attacked with a pipe after the dispute.

The accused, Prabhakaran, fled the scene and is suspected to have crossed into Tamil Nadu.

Police have registered a murder case and are investigating the incident with the help of Tamil Nadu Police.

A 45-year-old man was allegedly killed by his nephew following a dispute over chicken curry at Koundanur here, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Senthil Kumar of Koundanur, Ozhakapathy, under the limits of Kozhinjampara police station.

Details of the Deadly Dispute

Police said the accused, Prabhakaran, fled the scene soon after the incident and is suspected to have crossed into Tamil Nadu.

According to police, Kumar, who was unmarried, lived with his sister, whose son is the accused Prabhakaran.

Both had consumed liquor, and a dispute broke out while they were having food.

The FIR stated that Kumar had prepared chicken curry at home, which was not shared with the accused, triggering the altercation.

Following the dispute, Kumar was allegedly blocked on the road in front of the house and attacked with a white-coloured pipe on his head and other parts of the body, the FIR said.

Kumar, who collapsed after the assault, was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead.

Police Investigation Underway

Police said that soon after the incident, Prabhakaran fled on his motorcycle and is believed to have crossed into Tamil Nadu.

A search is underway with the assistance of Tamil Nadu Police, officials said.

Kozhinjampara police have registered a case of murder and are conducting a probe.

The body will be handed over to relatives after postmortem examination, police added.

Under Indian law, the accused would likely face charges related to murder, potentially under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation will likely involve gathering forensic evidence, questioning witnesses, and attempting to locate and apprehend the accused in Tamil Nadu.