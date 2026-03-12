Odisha Manhunt: Father Accused of Killing Wife, Daughter-in-Law, and Granddaughter

A shocking triple homicide in Odisha's Deogarh district has triggered a manhunt for a man accused of killing his wife, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter in a brutal attack.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man in Deogarh, Odisha, is suspected of murdering his wife, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter.

The incident occurred at Gariapali village under Kundheigola police limits.

Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused, Ramesh Garia.

The victims were reportedly attacked with a heavy object.

The accused's son and husband of one of the victims was away at the time of the incident.

A man allegedly killed his wife, daughter-in-law and granddaughter in Odisha's Deogarh district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at Gariapali village under Kundheigola police limit of Deogarh district, they said.

According to the preliminary report, Ramesh Garia (52) had an altercation with his wife, Gul. He attacked his wife, who ran to the room of her daughter-in-law, Lipi Mahakul. Ramesh followed her and assaulted Gul, Lipi and six-year-old granddaughter. They were bludgeoned to death by a heavy object, Deogarh SP Anil Kumar Mishra said.

Police Investigation and Manhunt

"The bodies were recovered and sent for postmortem. The police have launched a manhunt to nab Ramesh Garia," the SP said.

Ramesh's son, Dhiren Garia, a driver by profession, was away from home when his father allegedly killed his mother, wife and daughter.

Dhiren, on arrival at home, found the bodies and informed Kundheigola police.

Police said Ramesh fled the village after committing the crime.