HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Odisha Manhunt: Father Accused of Killing Wife, Daughter-in-Law, and Granddaughter

Odisha Manhunt: Father Accused of Killing Wife, Daughter-in-Law, and Granddaughter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 12, 2026 13:44 IST

x

A shocking triple homicide in Odisha's Deogarh district has triggered a manhunt for a man accused of killing his wife, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter in a brutal attack.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man in Deogarh, Odisha, is suspected of murdering his wife, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter.
  • The incident occurred at Gariapali village under Kundheigola police limits.
  • Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused, Ramesh Garia.
  • The victims were reportedly attacked with a heavy object.
  • The accused's son and husband of one of the victims was away at the time of the incident.

A man allegedly killed his wife, daughter-in-law and granddaughter in Odisha's Deogarh district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at Gariapali village under Kundheigola police limit of Deogarh district, they said.

 

According to the preliminary report, Ramesh Garia (52) had an altercation with his wife, Gul. He attacked his wife, who ran to the room of her daughter-in-law, Lipi Mahakul. Ramesh followed her and assaulted Gul, Lipi and six-year-old granddaughter. They were bludgeoned to death by a heavy object, Deogarh SP Anil Kumar Mishra said.

Police Investigation and Manhunt

"The bodies were recovered and sent for postmortem. The police have launched a manhunt to nab Ramesh Garia," the SP said.

Ramesh's son, Dhiren Garia, a driver by profession, was away from home when his father allegedly killed his mother, wife and daughter.

Dhiren, on arrival at home, found the bodies and informed Kundheigola police.

Police said Ramesh fled the village after committing the crime.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Wife, Daughters
Man Held for Allegedly Killing Family in Delhi
Delhi Man Arrested After Killing Wife, Daughters
Man kills married lover, her 2 kids in Chhattisgarh
Man kills married lover, her 2 kids in Chhattisgarh
Man Held for Allegedly Killing Family Over Gambling Debt
Man Held for Allegedly Killing Family Over Gambling Debt

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Malaika Looks Absolutely Stunning at Kritika-Gaurav's Wedding0:56

Malaika Looks Absolutely Stunning at Kritika-Gaurav's...

Rhea Chakraborty Steals the Show at Kritika Kamra's Big Day0:19

Rhea Chakraborty Steals the Show at Kritika Kamra's Big Day

RN Ravi takes oath as West Bengal Governor in formal ceremony in Kolkata3:34

RN Ravi takes oath as West Bengal Governor in formal...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO