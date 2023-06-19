News
Honour killing: Man shoots dead daughter, lover in MP, dumps bodies in Chambal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 19, 2023 21:30 IST
A man along with his kin allegedly shot dead his teen daughter and her lover in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh and threw the bodies in the Chambal river, a police official said on Monday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rajpal Singh Tomar (55) has confessed to killing his daughter Shivani (19) and her friend Radhesyam Tomar (21) and throwing their bodies in to the Chambal river on June 3, Ambah police station inspector Vinay Yadav told PTI.

 

"Tomar and two of his relatives were detained on Saturday and their confessions were recorded. They were picked up on the complaint of Radheshyam's father Lakhan Tomar. State Disaster Response Force personnel and a diver have been deployed for the past two days to retrieve the bodies," he said.

"The SRDF team and the diver have not been able to find the bodies so far. We are also trying to check various running water sites," the official added.

Shivani, from Ratanbasai village, and Radheshyam, from Balupura hamlet, eloped on June 3, he said.

Lakhan Tomar told reporters that five days before Radheshyam went missing, accused Rajpal had called him and asked him to send his son away from the village or face the consequences.

He said he had made the rounds of the local police station and the superintendent of police's office since June 3 seeking action against the accused lest he destroy evidence.

"But the police only registered a missing person complaint claiming the two had eloped," Lakhan alleged.

However, Yadav said a murder case will be registered only after the bodies are retrieved and as per proof and the rule book.

Residents in the vicinity of the river said retrieving the bodies may be difficult as there are crocodiles and gharials in the waterbody.

Chambal river, a tributary of the Yamuna, originates in MP and flows through Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
