Delhi Police Nab Suspect in Uttarakhand Double Murder Case

A Nepalese man wanted for the brutal double murder of his live-in partner and her daughter in Uttarakhand has been apprehended in Delhi, bringing a swift end to the police search.

A 38-year-old Nepalese national accused of killing his live-in partner and her nine-year-old daughter in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag was apprehended from Delhi, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Deepak Bahadur, was wanted in connection with a double murder case registered at Kotwali Rudraprayag police station on March 7.

Police said the crime came to light on March 6 after local authorities in Rudraparayg received information that foul smell was emanating from a rented room.

A resident of the area alerted the police after noticing that Bahadur, who had been living in the room with a 34-year-old woman and her minor daughter, had not been seen for several days.

A police team reached the spot and found the room locked. After gaining entry, the bodies of the woman and the child were discovered inside in a decomposed condition, indicating that the murders had taken place several days earlier, the police said.

Arrest and Investigation Details

"Bahadur was missing from the spot, prompting police to suspect his involvement in the crime. A case was subsequently registered and an investigation was launched. During the probe, Uttarakhand Police traced the possible location to Delhi and sought out assistance to apprehend him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Akanksha Yadav in a statement sad.

Bahadur was eventually spotted near the New Delhi Railway Station. Due to the heavy rush at the station, the police initially faced difficulty in identifying him. However, the team continued combing the area and managed to apprehend him while he was allegedly attempting to board a train to Mumbai, she said.

During questioning, Bahadur told police that he had met the woman on social media and later began living with her and her daughter. The accused said he later came to know that the woman was involved with another person, which led to frequent quarrels between them.

"During one such argument, he killed the woman and the child before fleeing from the spot. The accused was subsequently handed over to a team of Uttarakhand Police for further legal action. Further investigation in the case is underway," the officer added.