UP: Man kills daughter, lover with shovel, goes to police

Angry over his daughter's love affair, a man in Budaun of Uttar Pradesh allegedly killed her and her lover by hitting them with a shovel and walked into a police station with the blood-stained weapon, an officer said on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police sources said prima facie, the incident seems to be an instance of honour killing.

According to police, Sachin, 20, of Parauli village had been seeing Neetu, 20, the daughter of Mahesh, a resident of the same village, for about two years.

According to neighbours, their families knew about the affair and disapproved of it.

The family members made a lot of efforts to stop the couple, but in vain, they said.

According to police, the incident happened early Tuesday morning, when Sachin and Neetu were sitting at the door of Neetu's house.

At around 4.30 am (Tuesday), Neetu's family woke up hearing some noise and everyone together attacked Sachin and Neetu.

First, they both were beaten up and then Neetu's father Mahesh killed both of them a few steps away from the door by hitting them with a shovel, Senior Superintendent of Police OP Singh said.

After the incident, while the other family members of the girl fled, Mahesh walked into the Bilsi Police Station and offered to surrender.

A case of murder has been registered against the girl's father on the basis of the complaint lodged by the boy's family, the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination.