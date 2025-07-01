HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Man kills girlfriend by slitting her throat in front of her father

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 01, 2025 14:39 IST

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend by slitting her throat in front of her father in Meghalaya's Eastern West Khasi Hills district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening when the woman, along with his father, went to a market in Mairang Pyndengumiong village to sell their farm produce, a senior officer said.

The deceased was identified as Phyrnailin Kharsyntiew, a resident of Mawkhap village.

 

According to the police officer, eyewitnesses said the accused approached them and got engaged in an argument with the woman.

"All of a sudden, the man slit the throat of her girlfriend. The woman was immediately taken to Mairang Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead," the officer said.

Locals managed to apprehend the accused as he tried to flee the spot, and he was subsequently handed over to the police.

The police have registered a case, and the investigation is underway, the officer said.

"The motive behind the murder seems to be a personal dispute, but all angles are being looked into," he said.

The woman's father said the man vented his anger by killing his daughter, as she did not want to continue the relationship.

The incident has triggered outrage in the district as locals demanded justice for the woman.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
