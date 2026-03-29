Delhi Police Arrest Man in Mysuru for Spreading Bomb Threat Hoaxes

A man has been arrested in Mysuru by Delhi Police for allegedly orchestrating a series of fake bomb threats targeting government buildings and schools, sparking widespread panic.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man named Srinivas has been arrested in Mysuru for sending fake bomb threat messages to government offices, schools, and courts.

Delhi Police tracked the suspect based on technical inputs and surveillance, discovering the messages originated from Mysuru.

The accused allegedly sent multiple threatening emails within a short period, causing widespread panic and alarm.

Police seized several SIM cards and a laptop believed to have been used to send the hoax messages during the raid.

The suspect is being taken to Delhi for further questioning and investigation into the bomb threat hoaxes.

A man accused of triggering panic by sending fake bomb threat messages to government offices, schools and courts has been arrested by the Delhi Police from Mysuru, police sources said.

The accused, identified as Srinivas, was found to be operating from a house in Brindavan Layout, Second Phase, Sixth Cross in the city.

He had allegedly been sending multiple threat emails within a short span, warning of explosions and causing widespread alarm.

According to police sources, the operation was launched after authorities took serious note of repeated hoax bomb threats received over the past month.

"Based on technical inputs and surveillance, it was found that the messages were being sent from Mysuru. A Delhi Police team conducted a surprise raid and apprehended the accused," sources said.

The operation was carried out with the assistance of VV Puram police station personnel in Mysuru.

"The accused had been hiding in the city while continuing to send threatening messages through email," sources added.

Evidence Seized and Investigation Underway

During the raid, police seized several SIM cards and a laptop believed to have been used to send the hoax messages. The accused is being taken to Delhi for further questioning and investigation.