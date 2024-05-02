News
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi bomb scare: Senders' 'wanted to create panic'

Delhi bomb scare: Senders' 'wanted to create panic'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 02, 2024 16:25 IST
The intention of the bomb hoax emails received by nearly 200 Delhi schools was to 'create mass panic and disturb public order', the Delhi Police says in a first information report (FIR) registered by its Special Cell.

IMAGE: Delhi Police stand guard outside the Mother Mary School after a bomb threat to several schools in Delhi-NCR, at Mayur Vihar Please 1 in New Delhi on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

According to an official source, who has access to the FIR, at least 125 bomb threat calls were received from different schools from 5.47 am to 2.13 pm on Wednesday.

The person said that after receiving the calls, PCR vehicles were rushed to schools, and district police, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), MAC, Special Cell and Crime Control Room, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire CATS and several other agencies were alerted.

 

Movement of these units to the schools 'resulted in massive inconvenience', read a part of the FIR, according to the source.

The officials evacuated the schools in an 'elaborate exercise' and carried out anti-sabotage checks across the city, he said.

The emails were apparently sent with the 'conspiratorial intention of creating mass panic and to disturb public', the source said.

The FIR has been registered at Special Cell Police Station under IPC sections 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), and 120 (B) (punishment of criminal conspiracy).

Around 200 schools in Delhi-NCR received an identical threat email Wednesday claiming that explosives had been planted in their premises, triggering massive evacuations and searches as panic-stricken parents rushed to pick up their children.

Nothing was found during searches by authorities which later declared it a mass hoax.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
