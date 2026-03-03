HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Held Over Gujarat Bomb Hoax Emails

Man Held Over Gujarat Bomb Hoax Emails

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 03, 2026 20:58 IST

A man has been arrested in West Bengal for sending hoax bomb threat emails to schools and courts in Gujarat, causing widespread alarm and prompting a major police investigation.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man has been arrested in West Bengal for sending hoax bomb threat emails to schools and courts in Gujarat.
  • The accused, Sourav Biswas, used a VPN to conceal his identity while sending the threatening emails.
  • The Ahmedabad crime branch and cyber cell conducted a joint operation leading to the arrest.
  • The hoax bomb threats caused significant public alarm and disruption to schools and courts in Gujarat.
  • Police are investigating the suspect's motive, potential accomplices, and technical methods used.

In a joint operation, the Ahmedabad city crime branch and cyber cell have arrested a man from West Bengal for the recent wave of hoax bomb threat emails targeting schools and courts in Gujarat, police said on Tuesday.

In the past few months, several schools in Gujarat and courts have repeatedly received bomb threat emails, causing significant public alarm and a nightmare for security agencies. All these bomb threat emails later turned out to be a hoax.

 

"In a landmark joint operation, the Ahmedabad crime branch and the Ahmedabad cyber crime unit have successfully arrested the individual responsible for the recent wave of hoax bomb threat emails targeting schools and courts. This operation marks a major breakthrough in maintaining public safety and digital security," said a police release.

The accused, Sourav Biswas, was nabbed from West Bengal and brought to Gujarat, where he is currently in police remand, according to the crime branch release.

Investigation Details

Investigative teams are currently interrogating the suspect to uncover the motive, potential accomplices, and technical methods used to bypass security protocols. Biswas had used sophisticated methods, including a VPN (virtual private network), to conceal his identity, it said.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G S Malik and the leadership of Joint Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Sharad Singhal.

Recent mass hoax bomb threats sent via email to educational institutions and judicial courts had caused significant public alarm, said the release.

Previous Incidents

As many as 34 schools in Ahmedabad and Vadodara had received bomb threat emails on February 16. Police had promptly evacuated these campuses and thoroughly checked them before declaring the emails a hoax as nothing suspicious was found during the searches.

On February 17, six courts in Gujarat had received bomb threats via email, after which authorities had conducted extensive searches, which yielded nothing suspicious.

Around a dozen schools in Ahmedabad had received an email threatening bomb blasts on January 22, which also turned out to be a hoax.

On December 25, as many as 10 private schools in Ahmedabad had received an email threatening bomb blasts, but nothing suspicious was found during searches by police.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bomb Threat at Telangana High Court Turns Out to Be Hoax
Bomb Threat at Goa Passport Office Turns Out to Be Hoax
Odisha Court Searched After Bomb Threat Email
Odisha Court Searched After Bomb Threat Email
Chandigarh Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails
Chandigarh Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails
Bomb Threat at Mangaluru School Triggers Security Operation
Bomb Threat at Mangaluru School Triggers Security Operation

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

webstory image 2

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

webstory image 3

Holi Songs You Haven't Heard

VIDEOS

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai1:06

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai

Zee Cine Awards: Nora Fatehi shines in a glamorous look1:01

Zee Cine Awards: Nora Fatehi shines in a glamorous look

Mamata Banerjee participates in 'Holi Milan Samaroh' in Kolkata2:20

Mamata Banerjee participates in 'Holi Milan Samaroh' in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO