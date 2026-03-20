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Man Held for Sending Bomb Threat Emails to Gurugram Schools

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 20, 2026 19:23 IST

A Bangladeshi man has been arrested for sending bomb threat emails to schools in Gurugram, India, sparking a major investigation into the cyber crime and digital marketing scam.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • A Bangladeshi man has been arrested for allegedly sending bomb threat emails to multiple schools in Gurugram, India.
  • The accused confessed to creating the email ID used to send the bomb threats, aiming to create fear.
  • The suspect was involved in digital marketing and provided Gmail IDs to another individual in exchange for cryptocurrency, one of which was used for the hoax.
  • The bomb threats prompted a large-scale police response, including dog squads and bomb disposal teams, before being declared a hoax.

Gurugram Police have arrested a Bangladeshi man for allegedly sending bomb threats via email to several schools here, officials said on Friday.

The police arrested Saurabh Vishwas alias Michael, 30, a resident of Bangladesh, from Ahmedabad on Thursday. He had entered India illegally from Bangladesh nine years ago, they said.

 

During interrogation, the accused admitted spreading the bomb hoax to create an atmosphere of fear. He revealed that the threats were made from Dhaka, and he had created the email ID for sending bomb threats, they added.

The accused is intermediate and engaged in digital marketing, and was currently residing at Sripalli Bazar, Govindapalli district, North 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

On January 28 this year, after some schools informed police about receiving bomb threats through emails, police teams reached the schools along with a police dog squad, bomb disposal team, and fire brigade to inspect the schools.

However, after no bombs were found and it was declared a hoax, police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act at Cyber Crime South police station.

During the investigation, the police arrested one of the accused from Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday, they added.

Details of the Cyber Crime

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that he has been freelancing in digital marketing for the past five years and was part of a Facebook group where he met a Bangladeshi man named Mamunur Rashid, who asked for his Gmail ID," ACP cyber Priyanshu Dewan said.

The accused provided Rashid with around 300 Gmail IDs in exchange for around 250 USTD in cryptocurrency, one of which was used to send false emails about bombings at schools, he said.

The police are questioning the accused, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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