More than 300 Delhi schools, several airports receive hoax bomb threats

More than 300 Delhi schools, several airports receive hoax bomb threats

September 28, 2025
Listen to Article
September 28, 2025 23:24 IST

More than 300 schools and institutes in Delhi and several airports received bomb threats on Sunday morning, which were later declared a hoax, officials said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The mails were sent by a group 'Terrorizers111', which had earlier also sent such threatening communications.

 

The messages landed in the inboxes at 6.08 am of more than 300 e-mail addresses belonging to schools and institutions in Delhi. It was also sent to Delhi Airport among other airports in the country, a police officer said.

The subject line of the e-mail read 'Bombs placed around your building, react or face the disaster.'

"To the administration of schools and airports, I am the leader of terroristic group also known as terrorizers 111, through heaven and earth in this accursed world which in never anything goes as planned I alone am the untouchable one, I can't push myself to my limits because I am the limitless one, I am the child of evil, I am the meaning of hatred," the mail read.

"Bombs have been placed around your buildings, you have 24 hours to react or face the bloodpool," the message continued.

An official of the Delhi Fire Services said two of the schools which received the mails were CRPF Public School in Dwarka, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya near Qutub Minar.

"Police teams, fire personnel, and bomb disposal units were promptly deployed to the affected schools to carry out a search operation properly. However, nothing suspicious was found," the official said.

In recent months, several educational institutions in the city have repeatedly been targeted with bomb threats.

About a week ago, many schools, including DPS Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, and another Sarvodaya Vidyalaya received such threats.

On September 9, the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) received a similar threat, which was later declared a hoax.

On the same day, bomb threats were also reported at Maulana Azad Medical College and the Delhi Secretariat.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
