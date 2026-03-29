Delhi Police Arrest Man in Mysuru for Spreading Bomb Threat Panic

A man has been arrested in Mysuru for allegedly sending fake bomb threats to government buildings, schools, and courts, causing widespread panic and prompting a Delhi Police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man named Srinivas has been arrested in Mysuru for allegedly sending fake bomb threat messages to government offices, schools, and courts.

The Delhi Police tracked Srinivas to a house in Mysuru after investigating repeated hoax bomb threats received over the past month.

Police seized several SIM cards and a laptop believed to have been used to send the threatening messages.

The accused is being taken to Delhi for further questioning and investigation into the widespread alarm caused by the hoax threats.

A man accused of triggering panic by sending fake bomb threat messages to government offices, schools and courts has been arrested by the Delhi Police from Mysuru, police sources said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Srinivas, was found to be operating from a house in Brindavan Layout, Second Phase, Sixth Cross in the city.

He had allegedly been sending multiple threat emails within a short span, warning of explosions and causing widespread alarm, sources added.

Investigation and Arrest

According to police sources, the operation was launched after authorities took serious note of repeated hoax bomb threats received over the past month.

"Based on technical inputs and surveillance, it was found that the messages were being sent from Mysuru. A Delhi Police team conducted a surprise raid and apprehended the accused," sources said.

The operation was carried out with the assistance of VV Puram police station personnel in Mysuru, sources said.

"The accused had been hiding in the city while continuing to send threatening messages through email," sources added.

Evidence Seized

During the raid, police seized several SIM cards and a laptop believed to have been used to send the hoax messages. The accused is being taken to Delhi for further questioning and investigation, sources said.