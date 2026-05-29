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Delhi Man Arrested In Shooting Case Over Old Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 29, 2026 20:06 IST

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Delhi Police have apprehended a 26-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting in Khajuri Khas, revealing a long-standing feud as the motive.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested Saleem Khan for allegedly shooting Raja Mevati in Khajuri Khas.
  • The shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the accused and the victim.
  • Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol, magazines, and live cartridges from Saleem Khan.
  • Saleem Khan confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly shooting dead a 23-year-old youth in the Khajuri Khas area here over an old enmity, an official said on Friday.

Details of the Khajuri Khas Shooting Incident

According to investigators, the accused Saleem Khan alias Mota alias Fighter, a resident of New Mustafabad, and the victim had an ongoing dispute which allegedly led to the murder.

 

Police said the incident took place late on May 26 when the Khajuri Khas police station in northeast Delhi received information regarding a firing incident.

Police found that a PCR van had already shifted the injured person, Raja Mevati alias Akki alias Aakib (23), to JPC Hospital. Doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead, police said.

Investigation and Arrest

A case under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act was registered, and investigation is underway. "Based on investigation and clues collected from various sources, the accused was apprehended," a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, Saleem allegedly confessed to the crime and disclosed that he had previous enmity with the deceased, police said.

A semi-automatic pistol, two magazines and three live cartridges were recovered from his possession, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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