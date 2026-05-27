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Man Killed In Firing In Delhi's Khajuri Khas

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 13:01 IST

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A man was fatally shot in Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, prompting a police investigation to identify the assailants and determine the motive behind the deadly attack.

Key Points

  • A man identified as Raja was shot dead in Khajuri Khas, Delhi.
  • Attackers allegedly fired five rounds, with three bullets hitting the victim.
  • Police are investigating the shooting and scanning CCTV footage to identify the assailants.
  • The motive behind the Khajuri Khas killing is yet to be ascertained.

A man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area on Tuesday evening, police said.

Details of the Khajuri Khas Incident

The deceased was identified as Raja, they said.

 

According to police sources, the incident took place in the Khajuri Khas area where the attackers allegedly opened fire at Raja before fleeing the spot. Around five rounds were fired, out of which three bullets hit the victim, sources said.

Raja collapsed on the spot and succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken for treatment, they added.

Police Investigation Underway

Police teams rushed to the area after receiving information about the firing and cordoned off the crime scene. Forensic experts were also called to collect evidence from the spot.

Sources said preliminary investigation suggests that the assailants targeted Raja specifically, though the motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned and local informers have been activated to identify and trace the attackers, police sources said.

A case is being registered and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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