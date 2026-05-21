Delhi Man Held For Killing Brother-In-Law Over Family Dispute

Delhi Police have arrested a man for the alleged murder of his brother-in-law near Burari Metro Station, revealing a tragic outcome of a family dispute.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrest man for alleged murder of his brother-in-law near Burari Metro Station.

The murder stemmed from ongoing matrimonial disputes within the family.

The victim, Raja Kumar, was found with visible injury marks near a pipeline.

Accused confessed to attacking the victim with a stone after taking him to a secluded spot.

Delhi Police has arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly murdering his brother-in-law near Burari Metro Station in north Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Jitender Kumar, allegedly killed Raja Kumar following a quarrel linked to ongoing matrimonial disputes within the family, he said.

Discovery of the Body and Initial Investigation

According to police, the incident came to light on May 13 after a PCR call was received at Wazirabad police station regarding an unidentified male body lying in a deep pit near a pipeline close to Burari Metro Station.

"A team reached the spot and found the partially decomposed body bearing visible injury marks. The deceased was later identified as Raja Kumar, a resident of Hardev Nagar," a senior police officer said.

Family Dispute and Escalation

During investigation, the deceased's wife, Babita, told police that her sister Sapna had been facing marital disputes with her husband, Jitender Kumar, and had been staying at their house for the past month.

On the evening of May 10, Jitender had visited the house to meet his wife, where an argument broke out. During the altercation, Raja allegedly slapped Jitender.

"The accused later took Raja on a scooter towards Burari Metro Station. A missing complaint was lodged on May 11, following which a murder case was registered," the officer said.

Arrest and Confession

Police said technical surveillance, local intelligence, and sustained raids led to the arrest of Jitender near Gaushala Road in Burari during the early hours of May 14.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that he took Raja to a secluded spot on the pretext of consuming liquor and repeatedly attacked him with a stone before dumping the body in a pit, they said.