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Mysterious Deaths of Missing Man and Girl Investigated in Anantnag

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 13, 2026 15:18 IST

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A missing man and girl have been found dead in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, prompting a police investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding their deaths and exploring all possible angles.

Key Points

  • A man and a girl, missing for approximately two weeks, have been found dead in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir.
  • The bodies were discovered in an abandoned house in the Dialgam area of Anantnag district.
  • Police are investigating all possible angles, including suicide, to determine the cause of death.
  • A forensic team has been dispatched to the scene to gather evidence and assist in the investigation.

A man and a girl, who were reported missing around two weeks ago, found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, officials said.

The bodies were recovered from an abandoned house in Kamad in the Dialgam area of the district, the officials said.

 

They said the deceased have been identified as local residents of Anantnag district -- Muntasir Shafi Lone, 25, and a suspected minor girl.

The duo were reported missing around two weeks ago and their semi decomposed bodies were found by the locals Monday, the officials said.

A forensic team has been rushed to the spot for evidence, the officials said, adding that further details were awaited.

The officials said police is investigating all possible angles, including suicide, behind the deaths of the two youngsters.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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