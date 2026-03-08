HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maharajganj Man Kills Two Children Before Suicide

Maharajganj Man Kills Two Children Before Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 08, 2026 15:33 IST

In a tragic turn of events, a man in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly murdered his two young children before taking his own life, prompting a police investigation into the motive behind the devastating family tragedy.

Key Points

  • A man in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, is suspected of killing his two children before committing suicide.
  • The man, Amresh Kumar, was the husband of a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) constable.
  • Police are investigating the motive behind the tragic deaths and gathering information from neighbours and the deceased's wife.
  • A forensic team has collected evidence from the scene, and post-mortem examinations are being conducted.

A 45-year-old man allegedly killed his two children before committing suicide at a rented house in the Gandhinagar area here on Sunday, officials said.

According to the police, Amresh Kumar, a resident of Saitpur village in Ghazipur district, was the husband of a woman constable of the 66th Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) posted at Domuhan Ghat, police said.

 

Kumar, who was living with his wife and two children, allegedly killed his daughter, Kanchan, 4, and son Amarendra Kumar, 3, before hanging himself from a ceiling fan in the room, police said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, SSB Commandant Ankur Kumar Gautam, SHO Purushottam Rao, and other SSB officials reached the spot.

The body of the girl was found hanging from a grill in the room, while that of the boy's was lying on the floor, the officials said.

Investigation into the Tragedy

Nautanwa Circle Officer Ankur Kumar Gautam said prima facie it appears that the man killed the children before committing suicide.

A forensic team has collected evidence from the spot, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

The police are also gathering information about the wife of the deceased and questioning the neighbours to ascertain the motive behind the extreme step, the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
