Muzaffarnagar Couple Found Dead in Apparent Suicide Pact

A couple from Muzaffarnagar, India, were found dead in a Saharanpur hotel room after allegedly consuming poison, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the suspected suicide pact and the girl's disputed age.

Key Points A man and a girl from Muzaffarnagar were found dead in a Saharanpur hotel room, suspected to have died by suicide.

The girl's age is disputed, with her father claiming she is a minor while the man's family claims she is an adult.

The man reportedly showed a poisonous substance to his cousin during a video call, expressing his intent to end his life.

Police are investigating the incident and verifying the girl's age to determine the full circumstances of the suspected suicide pact.

A 26-year-old man and a 'minor' girl, who had gone 'missing' in Muzaffarnagar district two days ago, allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at a hotel room in the Nanauta area here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased man has been identified as Ajmal, police said.

The girl's father, who registered a case against Ajmal in Budhana on charges of kidnapping his daughter, mentioned her age as 14 in the FIR, even though Ajmal's family claimed she was 18.

Saharanpur police said they are verifying the age of the deceased girl.

Both Ajmal and the girl were from a village within the Budhana police station limits in Muzaffarnagar, and belonged to the same community, police said.

Details of the Incident

Nanauta SHO Naveen Kumar told PTI that Ajmal had checked into 'Hotel Blue One' two days ago, and was in touch with his cousin Rizwan via video call.

During one such call, he reportedly showed Rizwan a packet containing some poisonous substance and expressed his intent to end his life despite the latter's repeated pleas to stop.

Rizwan immediately alerted the family, who reached the hotel on Friday evening and found Ajmal and the girl in an unconscious state.

The two were rushed to a community health centre at Rampur Maniharan, from where they were referred to a higher medical centre in Shamli.

Both were declared dead by doctors at a private hospital in Shamli, police said.

Further investigations are underway, they said.